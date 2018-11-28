New jobs as care service expands in North Lincolnshire

New job opportunities will arise along with a new service to give personal support and care to hundreds of people in their North Lincolnshire homes.

The service will be provided by Hica atHome, which has won a contract to supply domiciliary care across key areas and surrounding villages.

This will allow a range of dedicated services to be delivered locally by trained specialists working in the community.

Help will be given with domestic tasks such as shopping and cleaning, one-to-one personal care, and visits from mobile support workers, all designed to help people to pursue independent lives in their own homes.

Hica, which currently provides similar services across other parts of Lincolnshire, is expected to create 30 plus care support worker jobs as the contract unfolds and demand for the service that is offered grows.

The new work, awarded to the company by North Lincolnshire Council, will see its services delivered over the next five years.

Jo Walker, Grimsby manager for Hica at Home, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this contract. We have extensive experience delivering similar high levels of care to other communities and look forward to supporting residents in North Lincolnshire.

“Our approach will see us contribute not only to the local economy but also help shape and deliver care packages that will provide a real benefit to people.”

Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: "We have worked closely with local providers on a new progressive model of care.

“This model will support residents to live well in their own homes for as long as they are able.

“HICA is one of the providers selected through that process and we look forward to working with them."

Hica at Home is part of the Hica Group, a not for profit organisation which operates a portfolio of 15 care homes across Hull and the East Riding.

The company also runs two retirement villages and a homecare service which provides approximately 11,500 hours of support from four regional offices in the north of England.