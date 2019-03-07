New Doncaster borough service is in line for national award

A new Doncaster health service hopes to be soon celebrating victory after being shortlisted for a national award.

Doncaster’s Rapid Response service has been recognised as an exemplar service in the 2019 HSJ Value Awards held in May.

This new, innovative service has been shortlisted under the Improving Value in the Care of Older Patients Award, led by Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), in partnership with Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH), Fylde Coast Medical Services (FCMS), Doncaster Council and organisations across the voluntary sector.

The Rapid Response service ensures that just one integrated health and social care assessment is completed in a patient’s home as a result of a fall, illness or injury, ultimately helping to reduce the number of admissions to hospital that could have been avoided.

GP and chairman of Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr David Crichton, said: “It is great to see Doncaster’s Rapid Response service receiving national recognition.

“Responding to falls and injuries in this way, particularly for older people makes total sense. It not only ensures that a quick and timely assessment can be done by a qualified health and care professional to determine the care they need, it also ensures that where possible, people can receive the care they need at home, at the same time, maximising their independence.”