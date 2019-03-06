More than 100 international health experts welcomed to Doncaster conference 

Clinical experts from around the world have attended a health conference in Doncaster to share their health knowledge.

For the 15th consecutive year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has hosted the international Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Masterclass.

Health professionals visited from the UK, Australia, China, the Maldives, Germany, Argentine, Lithuania, Ireland and Switzerland. The event, which was attended by over 100 trainees and 25 faculty members, proved so popular that manyseminars were sold-out and over-subscribed. There were many sessions which took place over the three-day event, including 31 lectures, three panel discussions and interactive classes. This year also marked the launch of a live-stream training channel on YouTube.