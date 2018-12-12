Millions in funding for major health upgrade in Northern Lincolnshire Trust

Millions of pounds in funding from the Department of Health has been secured by The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

The almost £30 million funding pot has been welcomed by Isle MP Andrew Percy.

Isle MP Andrew Percy visited the Maternity Bereavement Suite at Scunthorpe Hospital and has welcomed DOH funding

The money will be used to upgrade services at Scunthorpe General Hospital and Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, along with Hull Royal Infirmary and Scarborough Hospital.

It will be used specifically to enable the major upgrading and consolidation of the urgent care and assessment facilities at both Scunthorpe and Grimsby, along with investing in new diagnostic scanners on both sites. New MRI and CT scanners at both hospitals will allow patients to undergo tests more quickly and, as a result, start their treatment earlier.

Andrew Percy, said: 'This government funding is fantastic investment and something local MPs have been happy to support. Our dedicated staff in our Emergency Departments have been working under increasing pressure in recent years as demographic changes see more and more people needing access to NHS care for longer.

“I also welcome the additional funding for new technology which will benefit the North Lincs and Goole Hospital Trust. This money is designed to improve patient safety by reducing medical errors and is much needed."

Along with the above, the government also recently announced £78million investment in technology roll-out to cut medical errors. From this pot, the Humber NHS Foundation Trust is to receive £300,000 of funding, whilst North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust is set to receive £940,000 of funding.

The new systems will build up a complete electronic record, ensure rapid access to potentially lifesaving information on prescribed medicines, reduce duplication of information gathering, and crucially can reduce deadly medication errors by up to 50% when compared to the old paper systems.