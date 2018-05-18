Mergers of Doncaster GP surgeries move forward, affecting thousands of patients

A number of Doncaster GP surgeries, serving thousands of patients, have finally merged, after months of talks and discussions.

Work has now been completed on an arrangement to merge the Phoenix Practice, previously based at Cavendish Court near South Parade, with the Flying Scotsman Health Centre, also in the town centre.

And arrangements to merge services between Carcroft Health Centre and Princess Medical Centre in Woodlands; and between the Village Practice, Armthorpe and Auckley Surgery, have now progressed enough for the GPs to start sharing patients and services.

Meanwhile, Barnburgh Surgery is set to be taken over by The New Surgery, Mexborough after the practices previous sole GP announced she planned to leave.

Chairman of Doncaster NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr David Crichton, confirmed the patients at Phoenix were now being seen at the Flying Scotman Centre.

He added that in practical terms, the other two mergers were now in operation, although the final merger of their computer systems expected by NHS England for the formal merger to be in place was not yet completed.

The merged Carcroft Health Centre and Princess Medical Centre in Woodlands will now be known as Great North Group.

Dr Crichton said: "The patients of the Pheonix. practice are now being seen at the Flying Scotsman Centre - there was full consultation on the proposal. Dr Mohammad Khan, who ran the Phoenix Practice is now working there at the Flying Scotsman.

"When the final details of the changes are made, there will be 40 practices in Doncaster, instead of 43."

He said the takeover of Barnburgh surgery, where the previous GP ends their contact next week, is expected to be seamless.