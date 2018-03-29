Male health workers in Doncaster offered prostate cancer test

Male health workers at are being offered tests to help diagnose prostate problems, including prostate cancer.

Staff at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are being offered PSA tests, which measure the amount of prostate specific antigen (PSA) in the blood.

They are provided free of charge thanks to the support of the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, a prostate awareness charity.

So far 35, men have taken up the opportunity to be tested at the Trust’s Tickhill Road site. Further sessions are planned for male colleagues working in Rotherham.

Dr Navjot Ahluwalia, Executive Medical Director at RDaSH, said: “In the UK, around one in eight men will get prostate cancer.

“I would encourage male colleagues to take this opportunity to have the test because the disease can develop slowly and many men will have no symptoms.”

Prostate cancer is the UKs most common cancer in men, with 40,000 new cases being diagnosed and around 11,000 men dying from the disease each year.

Noticeable symptoms include needing to urinate more often and weak flow.