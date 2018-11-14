Lovely new look for garden at Doncaster hospice

A completely transformed garden space will provide a peaceful haven for people in Doncaster.

The beautiful garden at Doncaster’s only hospice was unveiled at a well-attended special ceremony, to reveal its brand new look.

The garden has undergone a total transformation and now includes within its lawned area and flowers, an attractive water feature, an impressive dragonfly sculpture as the symbol of St John’s Hospice, a gazebo and seating in the form of benches.

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and provides full packages of care to people who have a terminal illness, and their families.

The revamped garden was unveiled by RDaSH Chairman, Lawson Pater, with many volunteers, donators and staff there to join in the celebration and appreciate the new facility.

Mr Pater said: “A lot of hard work has gone into this garde.

“We are sure our patients and their loved ones will enjoy it and it will give them a place to enjoy the outdoors while in our care.”

He added: “The garden looks absolutely fantastic.

“I would like to thank individual donors, local fund raisers, the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, and others, for their support of both this project and their on-going support of the hospice.”

Fundraising is vital to support the great work of the hospice, and tickets for a Christmas raffle with bumper prizes are now on sale.

Tickets are £1 each from St John’s Hospice Reception, off Weston Road, Balby, and St John’s Hospice Information Centre Reception on the Tickhill Road hospital site.

The raffle will be drawn on December 12.