Join the Chris Gregory gang in Sheffield’s Head Start

Union jacks will be flying when supporters of a brave Sheffield man take on a flagship fundraiser.

It is the seventh year that family and friends of Chris Gregory will run in Neurocare’s Head Start, a 5k and 10k race which raises money for the Neurosciences ward at the city’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital. So far they have raised almost £15,000.

Chris’s wife Mary, 45, said: “Chris was diagnosed as having a low grade brain tumour in 2004, then suffered from epilepsy. With medication this was controlled, but three years later the tumour suddenly increased.

“He had to have an operation to ease the pressure in his brain. It was an awful time, but Chris learned to walk again and regained strength to work as a landscape gardener, which was fantastic.

“In 2011, it was found that the tumour had grown again, to become a Grade 4 Glioblastoma - the most common high grade primary brain tumour in adults.

“Radiotherapy and nearly two years of chemotherapy followed. Due to the location of the tumour, Chris suffered several small strokes – one of which caused him to lose sight in the left side of both eyes. He has double vision much of the time.

“In May 2016 it was sadly found that a new tumour had grown, this time classed as inoperable. Chris began more chemo, but whereas a few years ago it helped to stunt tumour growth, this time it did not. He had a treatment break last summer. We had such fun walking, biking and camping.”

Head Start, a 5k and chip timed 10k run, is on May 20, 2018, at Rother Valley Country Park. The event is for all abilities.

For more information, or to register, visit www.neurocare.org.uk/event/head-start-5k-10k, email beth@neurocare.org.uk or call 0114 226 9678.