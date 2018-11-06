Isle photographer’s photo exhibition and sale for deserving cause

His first photograph exhibition and sale in the Isle will support the charity Roy Briggs’ wife was once helping to run.

That was some years ago, as Mr Briggs’ wife, Joyce, now has Alzheimer’s dementia herself, after losing her mother to the disease.

To support the great work of the Alzheimer’s Society, former journalist and keen amateur photographer Roy will stage an exhibition of his shots around the Isle, with a sale of prints.

They can be seen at Crowle Methodist Chapel, Fieldside, on Saturday,December 1, from 9.30am to 11.30am. A coffee morning with home-made cakes and a raffle will run alongside.

The display will feature nature shots, most of which have been taken locally at such places as Crowle Moors nature reserve.

Entry fee of two pounds will include refreshments.

Roy said: “I post a selection of my pictures regularly on Facebook and have been persuaded by followers to put on this event, with all proceeds in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

“Hopefully people will find a different sort of Christmas present among the collection.”

His interest in nature developed from a young age, he said.

“When I was eight years old I became aware that cruelty to animals was going on, and couldn’t believe it. I set up a stall on a neighbour’s drive to raise funds for the RSPCA, and was featured then in the local paper.

“I’ve a great love for nature, and when working as a journalist would accompany photographers out on jobs.

“I must have picked up techniques, then when I retired I took up photography.

“My wife has lost her mobility now but I show her my pictures. She enjoys them.​​​​​​​”​​​​​​​