Isle health guru shares natural weight loss tips 

If you have decided that 2019 is going to be your year in terms of improving your health and losing a few pounds, you are most certainly not alone.

For thousands of people, January is the month of new beginnings including new diets and fitness regimes.

Exercise is good for body and mind

For me (writes Sue Taylor), the days of embarking on restrictive diets are long gone, and have been replaced by a holistic and wholefood approach that makes HEALTH rather that weight loss its number one priority.

Here are four natural weight loss tips for long term success:

1 Drink water not diet drinks – Not only will drinking more water keep you hydrated, but it can also help to promote a healthy body weight. Start with ½-1 litre per day and gradually build up to between 2-3 litres per day, more if you take part in intense exercise. Get into the habit of carrying your water bottle with you everywhere you go!

2 Prep your meals – Set a day for buying ingredients and preparing meals for the week ahead. Make a shopping list of exactly what you need and try not to deviate from it. Make sure that salad greens, fruits and vegetable are part of your list. These are packed with healthy antioxidants that will help to boost your metabolism and promote wellness.

3 Reduce added sugars – There is nothing sweet about sugar when it comes to health and weight loss. Eating sugar creates cravings for more sugar creating a viscous sugar cycle! Take care when so called ‘healthy’ beverages too (especially children’s drinks) as these can be laden with extra sugars and artificial preservatives.

4 Get moving – Regular, consistent exercise is a no brainer when it comes to losing weight and getting healthy. Not only does it boost the metabolism, but it also boosts your mental health too. Group fitness training is an excellent place to start. Not only will you be led through your workouts safely by a fully qualified and experienced instructor, but the social aspect will keep you motivated and add an element of fun to your workouts 😊.

