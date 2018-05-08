Hospice announces event for Dying Matters Week

A North Lincolnshire hospice will be opening its doors to the public for a free event on Thursday 17 May to raise awareness of Dying Matters week (14 to 20 May), the annual national awareness campaign which aims to open up the national conversation about dying, death and bereavement.

The Open Day at Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe is being held between 10am and 5pm to encourage members of the community to talk safely and openly about this issue, that so many people find difficult to discuss.

Throughout the day, professionals including local solicitors and funeral directors will be on hand within the Hospice, along with a whole host of literature and information to take away.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “So many of us regard talking about death and dying as taboo. However, it is a reality we will all be faced with.

“By talking about these issues early, it can avoid practical and emotional problems later on, as family members can often be left to make important decisions without knowing their loved ones’ wishes.”

The Hospice also inviting people to book into one of two hour-long workshops, the first at 11am and again at 2pm, which will be run by local solicitors, to talk about the importance of making a will, powers of attorney and codicils.

Visitors will also be invited to take a tour of the Hospice, and view its newly-refurbished inpatient accommodation, which has been entirely funded by generous donations from people in the local community, as well as learning more about its 24 hour care service, therapies and family support

Karen added: “By holding this important event we’re aiming to help our guests to find ways to make talking about dying, death and bereavement a little bit easier.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Places on the workshops are limited, so to book a place, or receive more information about the event please email enquiries@lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, or phone 01724 280835 and ask for Andy Hirst.

As well as taking a tour of the Hospice, there will also be a chance to visit its Cake Lounge, an onsite café and shop, which is open to the public Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm, serving light snacks and drinks.