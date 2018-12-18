Here are the chemist opening times in Doncaster over Christmas and the New Year

Anyone regularly prescribed medicine is advised to make sure they are well stocked up to cover the festive period.

Anyone in Doncaster that finds themselves needing a chemist should be aware of the various different opening times on the Christmas bank holiday days, usual opening times should apply for the remaining days of the holiday period.

Pharmacy opening times

They are as follows:

Christmas Day - Tuesday December 25

H I Weldricks 40-42 East Laith Gate Doncaster DN1 1HZ 01302 369699, 10am-8pm.

Balby Late Night Pharmacy St John's Group Practice Greenfield Lane, Balby DN4 0TH 01302 859333, 8am-noon.

Boxing Day - Wednesday December 26

Asda Pharmacy The Asda Store Bawtry Road (Gliwice Way) DN4 5NW 01302 379410, 9am-6pm.

Asda Pharmacy The Asda Store High Street, Carcroft DN6 8DN 01302 573510, 9am-6pm.

Balby Late Night Pharmacy St John's Group Practice Greenfield Lane, Balby DN4 0TH 01302 859333, 8am-noon.

Boots Pharmacy 13-15 Frenchgate Doncaster DN1 1QB 01302 342238, 8am-5pm.

Boots Pharmacy 10-11 The Wheatley Centre Wheatley Hall Road DN2 4PE 01302 342257, 9am-6pm.

H I Weldricks 40-42 East Laith Gate Doncaster DN1 1HZ 01302 369699, 10am-8pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy Rear of 83 Thorne Road Doncaster DN1 2ES 01302 730519, 10am-4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury's Supermarket, Thorne Road Edenthorpe DN2 5PS 01302 885761, 9am-5pm

New Year’s Day - Tuesday January 1 2019

Asda Pharmacy The Asda Store Bawtry Road (Gliwice Way) DN4 5NW 01302 379410, 10am-5pm.

Asda Pharmacy The Asda Store High Street, Carcroft DN6 8DN 01302 573510, 10am-5pm.

Balby Late Night Pharmacy St John's Group Practice Greenfield Lane, Balby DN4 0TH 01302 859333, 8am-noon.

Boots Pharmacy 10-11 The Wheatley Centre Wheatley Hall Road DN2 4PE 01302 342257, 10:30am-4.30pm.

H I Weldricks 40-42 East Laith Gate Doncaster DN1 1HZ 01302 369699, 10am-8pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy Rear of 83 Thorne Road Doncaster DN1 2ES 01302 730519, 10am-4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury's Supermarket, Thorne Road Edenthorpe DN2 5PS 01302 885761, 9am-5pm.