Helping Sheffield people prevent diabetes

Help and support is available for people in Sheffield who are at risk of developing the Type 2 diabetes – that’s the message as part of Diabetes Prevention Week (April 16-22).

Last year around 750 people in Sheffield accessed vital support to reduce their chances of developing the condition.

The Sheffield NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme helps people to take control of their health by supporting them to make changes.

The NHS England funded programme means that GP practices can refer people at risk to a Health and Wellbeing Coach to find the support and advice they need to reduce their risk of developing the condition.

Type 2 diabetes is a major contributor to kidney failure, heart attack, and stroke. Many people would also be shocked to know that it’s also a leading cause of foot and lower leg amputations and preventable sight loss in people of working age.

Ceri James, a commissioning manager at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “This seven-week programme provides practical advice about lifestyle and around 90% of people referred on to it complete the programme.

“If people believe they are at risk of developing the condition they can contact their GP who will check whether they can be referred on.”

Health and Wellbeing coach Krzysztof Dulnik said he had worked with hundreds of people in the city and was delighted to see the improvements the programme had brought about.

“We run group sessions on nutrition and physical activity and when people see others succeed it really motivates them.

“The positive results we see include weight loss, reduction in blood sugar levels and improved mobility.”

Go to www.riskscore.diabetes.co.uk to get an estimate of your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes or take up the offer of a free NHS Health Check which will assess your risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. Or ask your GP or practice nurse for a blood test to check blood sugar levels.