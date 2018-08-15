Help is at hand for stressed out GCSE students

Help is always at hand for students who don’t get the GCSE grades they aimed for, NHS staff have assured.

School nurses and children’s mental health staff in Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Rotherham remind young people they are always there.

School nurses and Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CAMHS) staff who work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are urging young people not to compare themselves to their friends. Barbara Murray, who manages the CAMHS services for RDaSH across all of the areas, said: “Receiving exam results can be a stressful time. If a young person receives grades lower than they were expecting there is always help at hand. Whether it’s taking exam resits or looking at different opportunities, there are always alternatives.” For help call North Lincolnshire School Nurses on 0800 0199951; Doncaster School Nurses on 01302 566776; Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CAMHS) – Doncaster CAMHS, 01302 796191; Rotherham CAMHS, 01709 304808; North Lincolnshire CAMHS, 01724 408460 or Doncaster CAMHS East Laith Gate House drop-in clinic throughout August, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 4pm.