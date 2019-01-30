Health champion takes Doncaster’s views to Westminster

The real concerns of Doncaster people about local health and social care services were raised with MPs at a reception in London.

Healthwatch Doncaster Chair, Steve Shore, travelled to London to join forces with more than 100 other representatives at Healthwatch England’s annual parliamentary reception.

There, he spoke with Caroline Flint MP about the work of Healthwatch in shaping local services in Doncaster.

As local health and social care services go through rapid change, with the launch of the NHS Long Term Plan, it has never been more important for people to have their say.

Mr Shore said: “It was a great opportunity to attend Parliament and highlight our hard work locally to parliamentarians, especially our own MP Caroline Flint.

“The efforts of our dedicated team of staff and volunteers in helping to influence the way health and social care services are delivered in Doncaster were praised by all we met, particularly by Healthwatch England.”

The good news is that Healthwatch Doncaster is getting more people to come forward to share their views on issues in their areas, he added.

This year has seen dialogue about the following; maternity and services for sick children for the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Hospital Services review, the joint strategy for health and social care in Doncaster, and working in conjunction with NHS Doncaster CCG and Doncaster Council.

People’s experiences of using evening and weekend GP appointments through extended access have also been discussed.

Healthwatch Doncaster will be printing then distributing over 10,000 information booklets across GP surgeries, as a first priority.

Andrew Goodall, Healthwatch Doncaster chief operating officer, said: “Healthwatch Doncaster plays a vital role. ​​​Our website, www.healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk/feedback, is available 24/7 for people to share their thoughts and to read what others have said.”