Give blood to save lives plea from NHS

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging members of the public to help save lives and replenish blood stocks at a donation session today and next Wednesday, December 12, at Doncaster Racecourse.

The blood donation sessions will take place in the Conduit Suite, The Grandstand, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB. With appointments available between 1.10pm to 3.25pm and 4.15pm to 7.15pm.

They say that in just one hour you could make a quick and easy act which is a precious and generous gift which can save or improve the lives of up to three seriously ill adults (or six sick children).

NHS Blood and Transplant need around 200,000 new blood donors each year to replace those who can no longer donate, and an additional 50,000 to make sure we recruit enough new donors from all the priority blood types patients need.

Donors are needed from all blood groups and communities but there is a particular need for more people from black and Asian communities to donate to help provide the right mix of blood. A growing number of men are donating blood, but we need even more to join us to save and improve lives. New research on iron levels show that our male donors are more likely than women to be able to donate very regularly without experiencing any adverse effects, so we need more men to give blood to make sure we receive all the blood that patients need.

In general, as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before) you should be able to give blood. If you are over 70, you need to have given blood in the last two years to continue donating.

This is an appointment only session. Please make an appointment.

It’s quick and easy to make an appointment. Visit www.blood.co.uk or download the app by searching ‘NHSGiveBlood’ in the app store. You can also call the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk website.