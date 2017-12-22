Get fit for less in 2018 with a month’s free leisure centre membership

North Lincolnshire Council is offering one month free and no joining fee when you sign up for a membership at its leisure centres before 14 January 2018 – saving you up to £53.

If you join our committed swim or health and fitness membership packages before 14 January 2018, you won’t have to pay a joining fee and will receive a voucher for one month free.

Customers joining after 14 January 2018 will receive one month free. (All vouchers for a free month are valid after completing 12 payments).

The memberships will give you access to all the council’s leisure centres:

Ancholme Leisure Centre

Baysgarth Leisure Centre

Epworth Leisure Centre

Riddings Pool

The Pods

The normal cost for a swim only membership is £25.50 a month plus £20 membership fee. The cost of a health and fitness membership is £33 a month plus £20 membership fee.

For more details about the different types of membership, what’s on offer at the leisure centres and timetables of fitness classes and swimming sessions, visit www.northlincsgov.uk/leisure.

Get active and start the New Year right by visiting any of our leisure centres to get your membership.

You can take advantage of this great offer from 2 January 2018. Make sure you don’t miss out.

Terms and conditions apply, speak to your local leisure centre for more details.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “This is a brilliant offer for those wanting to kick-start 2018 in a healthy and active way. Over the Christmas period we are all guilty of overindulging, so why not make 2018 the year to get fit. If you take up a membership before 14 January, you could save yourself up to £53!

“Our leisure centres have a huge variety of high-tech equipment suitable for beginners and regular gym-goers. They also offer a selection of fitness classes to suit all abilities and tastes, such as yoga and BodyCombat. There are over 150 classes to choose from across the five leisure centres, so why not give it a try.

“There is the option to have a swim-only membership if you would prefer. If not the health and fitness membership gives you access to the gyms, fitness classes, swimming pools, and squash and badminton courts.

“Don’t miss out on this great offer in the New Year and save yourself some money. You can contact any of our leisure centres to find out about the memberships on offer.”