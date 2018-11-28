First Light up a Life service for hospice that serves the Isle

A Light up a Life service will take place for the first time in the grounds of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, this year.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice community fundraiser Anne Millett said: “After listening to feedback from our patients, families, chaplains and supporters we decided to hold our own Light up a Life service to help families and friends come together to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.

Presentation to Lindsey Lodge Hospice

“The Lost and Lonely Club is helping us to bring Light up a Life into the very heart of our hospice by holding a dedicated service around our own tree of lights, which we hope will become one of the most important memorial events in our calendar.”

As big supporters of Lindsey Lodge, the Lost and Lonely Scooter Club, based at Amcotts, has donated £500 to sponsor the special Christmas tree.

Club chairman Trev Webster said: “We will always support Lindsey Lodge Hospice. Two of our members, Tony Nunns and Steve Burdett sadly passed away there, and it’s a place which touches the lives of so many local people, so this donation is to show our appreciation for the amazing care that’s provided.”

On December 10 at 6.30pm, the Christmas tree will be lit to remember all those the hospice has cared for. People can sponsor a light to represent their loved one, and share in a short service of carols and readings, with the Salvation Army Brass Band and Choir.

For more information, visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk or call 01724 270835.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​