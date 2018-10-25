Doncaster woman praises charity machine which helped her keep her hair during cancer treatment

A Doncaster woman who used a machine to be able to keep her hair during chemotherapy treatment has recommended its use to others.

Charlotte Newman used a machine called a Scalp Cooler when she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer last year, and while she admitted it caused her some discomfort she said the benefits were worth it.

She said: “I have recently completed 18 weeks of Paclitaxol using the Scalp Cooler each week. It really does get easier but even so, I can fully understand this is not for everyone.

“I have kept all my hair and would highly recommend Scalp Cooling if you want to try to keep your hair, the discomfort is totally worth it in my opinion.”

The Scalp Coolers were placed in Doncaster Royal Infirmary for patients use by charity Walk the Walk.

It is best known for its famous MoonWalks, when walkers take on marathon challenges in London, Edinburgh and Iceland at midnight wearing brightly decorated bras.

Lara Cunnane-Reay, Chemotherapy Sister at Doncaster Royal Infirmary said: “As manager of a busy chemotherapy unit my aim is, and has always been, to offer a truly holistic service for all. For both men and women, hair loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of chemotherapy.

“We have a fantastic service where our Specialist Support Workers do the practical parts of applying the Scalp Cooler but also talk about how best to treat the hair.

“I have seen first-hand the positive impact hair loss prevention has on a person and can’t thank Walk the Walk enough for allowing our patients to keep a sense of ‘them’.”

Visit walkthewalk.org