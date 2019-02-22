Doncaster Team GB sprinter and epilepsy sufferer opens 10k run for charity

Runners will take over the streets of Bradford on Sunday 17 March, at this year’s Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k.

Now in its 12th year, the race marks a major date in Yorkshire’s athletics calendar.

Beth Dobbin

This popular run raises vital funds for the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK.

Following a second successive sell-out in 2018, the national Leeds-based charity has increased the number of places from 2,500 to 3,000 – making this year’s Bradford 10k the biggest yet.

Opening the race is Beth Dobbin, a 200m sprinter from Doncaster.

Last year, she smashed the 200m Scottish record four times and was crowned British champion. She represented Great Britain in the Athletics World Cup, competing in the 200m final at the European Championships in Berlin.



Beth was diagnosed with epilepsy at 13.

“I had no idea what it was really,” she admits.

“After my first seizure, I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, I couldn't move the left side of my face. I couldn't recognise my parents and I had no memory. But emotionally has been the toughest part.”

For Beth, running has been a form of therapy.

“Epilepsy can be extremely tough, both mentally and physically. Running was something that helped me deal with mental struggles, by blocking out everything else and just focusing on the run. I hope it can do the same for you. I wish everyone loads of luck and I’ll see you all at Bradford!”

Carl Foster, Fundraising Events Manager at Epilepsy Action, said, “We’re delighted that Beth is opening the Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k this year. What she has achieved in the face of epilepsy is inspirational and she will be a huge boost to our runners. There’s still time to train, and we welcome anyone who wants to sign up and support the 600,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK. We welcome faces old and new to this year’s friendly event.”

The Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k began in 2008. Since then, runners have raised over £450,000 for the charity, with almost 12,000 runners crossing the finish line. The course record is held by Tesfaye Debele, who achieved a time of 31.02 minutes in 2013. Starting and finishing in Centenary Square, the 10k route is suitable for first-time runners seeking a challenge, as well as elites looking to achieve a personal best.

For more information about the Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k or to sign up, visit epilepsy.org.uk/bradford or call the events team on 0113 210 8797. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 13 March, subject to availability.