Doncaster residents would pay £89.60 for a guaranteed good night’s sleep

It’s one of the most precious, yet elusive things we all strive for: a peaceful, uninterrupted night’s sleep. But how often do we get it?

With busier, more stressful lives spent juggling jobs, family and our addiction to social media, it’s no wonder many Brits find it difficult to completely switch off at night.

How much would you pay for a good night's sleep?

Lack of sleep is something widely discussed among parents at school gates but a topic that business people won’t admit in boardrooms… If you could cast a sleeping spell that’ll get you a restorative eight hours per night every night, you’d do it, right?

Of course, there’s a catch – you’d have to pay!

Online bed superstore, Bedstar, conducted a survey of 2,200 Brits to discover just how much they would be willing to pay for a natural night’s sleep when suffering from insomnia.

And it turns out that, on average, we’d be willing to spend £69.20 for some proper shuteye. Sure, that’s the equivalent of around 36 Starbucks Espressos but perhaps cutting down on caffeine might help those struggling to fall asleep in the first place…



Across the UK, some Brits were willing to pay different amounts than others – people suffering from insomnia in Doncaster would pay on average £89.60 for a good night's sleep.



You can see how you compare to the rest of the UK with Bedstar’s interactive map, here:

https://www.bedstar.co.uk/infographics/Pay-Per-Dream/index.html