Under pressure hospital bosses are urging people to stay away from A&E after Doncaster saw a surge of injuries due to ice today.

Doctors are urging people to only visit the department in a genuine emergency because of a surge of injuries across the borough due to slips and falls.

Ambulances parked outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary's emergency department

The Donacster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has this afternoon issued a statement saying the Emergency Departments are currently very busy.