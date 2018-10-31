Doncaster doctor’s research breakthrough

Her pioneering research in to what could be a whole new field of bioengineering, has earned a Doncaster doctor a new title.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson-Jones, director of estates and facilities at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, devised a new way to artificially entrain the circadian rhythm.

The idea behind this is to ‘hack’ the body clock and then use this to improve a range of issues caused by its disruption.

Kirsty’s research so far has been focused on reducing malnutrition among dementia patients, but it has potentially far reaching applications.

She has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Sheffield Hallam University for her work.

Kirsty’s investigation was done as part of her professional doctorate studies.

Its lab results were encouraging. statistics demonstrating that the research was having a significant effect on volunteer participants.

Following this achievement, patient trials are now planned to take place in the spring of 2019 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Moreover, Kirsty has already succeeded in forming a partnership with a global engineering manufacturer, in anticipation of taking the project forward if the success can be repeated within a ward environment.

Her new, highly prestigious title is reserved for exceptional individuals who have worked closely with the university, in order to make an outstanding contribution to their area of expertise.

In this instance, Kirsty was granted a fellowship in the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, for her ground-breaking research.

Richard Parker, Chief Executive of DBTH, said: ‘’I am pleased to be able to congratulate Kirsty on this overwhelming achievement.

This has enhanced SHU and DBTH collaborating together, opening up avenues for Kirsty to facilitate further research and education opportunities. It’s a very exciting development.”