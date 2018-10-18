Doncaster and Bassetlaw Health Trust professionals lead the way by getting flu jabs

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) aim to be flu free this winter as in just three days, 1,650 nurses, doctors and others have volunteered to get their flu jab.

The Trust, which runs three hospitals in the region as well as outpatient services at various community sites, is on a mission to vaccinate all staff members directly involved in patient care and treatment. No stranger to the flu-fighting campaign, DBTH has been the first NHS provider nationally to vaccinate 75 per cent of front-line staff against the illness for two-years running.

This year’s flu campaign has been spearheaded by a dedicated team of vaccinators made up of Occupational Health and Wellbeing practitioners and supported by peer vaccinators in various roles, including chief executive and registered nurse, Richard Parker (pictured), who is also helping to administer the jab to staff.

The team have worked tirelessly visiting wards and departments in order to give medics and clinicians easy access to the vaccine, while providing special drop-in sessions for weekend workers and night staff. This ‘all hands on deck’ model, which has proven highly effective over the past two years, is seeing success once again with a ground-swell of support from the team, so much so that in just three days the organisation ran out of vaccines and had to order more.

Richard Parker said: “The team have shown real commitment to getting their flu jab this year, going above and beyond, already high, expectations,” and he added: “I am confident that we’re on course for another successful flu vaccination campaign, which, importantly, will help us to reduce the impact of the flu virus both in our hospitals and in the communities we serve.”