Celebrating the star Doncaster health worker who gives hospital visitors the best first impression

A dedicated service assistant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals has been rewarded with a Star Award for making DBTH a nicer place to visit and work.

Joanna Rutherford was presented with the award after demonstrating a strong work ethic and emerging as a role-model within her team.

She was particularly commended for the noticeable difference that she has made to the cleanliness of her area at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, with colleagues stating that the improvement has been nothing short of “remarkable”.

Prior to Joanna arriving, the South East Block entrance – one of the quieter entries to the hospital – was often prone to littering from passers-by. With discarded packaging, food waste and other unwanted items, this was having a negative impact on staff morale and did not provide a very good first impression for patients.

Those who nominated her said: ''I have worked in the South East Block for the past two years and during that time the entrance areas have always been litter-strewn. It wasn’t great coming into work and passing-by cigarette ends and even beer bottles. However, since Joanna has started working in this area, the transformation has been quite astonishing. It is now a pleasure to enter this way.

“The entrances are clear of rubbish and the windows, doors and floors are all clean and polished. Joanna herself is always smart, very presentable and polite. She greets everyone entering with a smile and a pleasant word. I have seen her taking the time to assist visitors to the hospital and she is polite and caring in the way she deals with people.”

Joanne was presented her award by Trust chairman, Suzy Brain England OBE, who urged visitors and patients to keep area’s tidy and said: “As chair of the Trust, as well as for Keep Britain Tidy charity, I am delighted with Joanna’s efforts. I’m optimistic that other staff will follow her lead and go above and beyond to make our sites somewhere that we can be proud of.”