Be smoke aware this winter - save money and reduce health issues

North Lincolnshire Council is asking residents to be neighbourly and think of others when stoking their open fire or wood burning stove this winter.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs has issued a practical guide that shows residents how to reduce environmental and health issues and save money.

Open fires and wood-burning stoves in particular are more popular than ever.

The guidance can be found on the DEFRA website and www.northlincs.gov.uk/smokecontrol.

It explains how you can be more fuel efficient, the importance of maintaining your open fire/stove, the law in smoke control areas and about choosing the right appliance, plus what residents can do to help reduce the harmful effects from smoke.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “As open fires and wood burning stoves have risen in popularity in recent years, chimneys are churning out more smoke than ever. This has a negative impact on air quality and can cause health problems such as asthma attacks and other health conditions.

“We’re not saying don’t use them, just be considerate to your neighbours. There’s lots of helpful advice on the council and DEFRA website that is there to help you. By doing simple things like burning less fuel and using smokeless fuels where possible or ready to burn fuel, you can be more fuel efficient and save money in the long run.”