12 young and fit people die of undiagnosed heart conditions in the country every week

An inaugural community scheme to monitor health in Sheffield’s youngsters was hailed a great success.

The first ever heart screening weekend, run in conjunction with Cardiac Risk in the Young (C-R-Y), took place at Bradwell Memorial Hall in memory of Kyle Hancock.

Kyle tragically lost his life to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) when he was just 18.

The event was for 14 to 35-year-olds and was well attended with 214 young people being screened and then having an on-site appointment with a doctor.

A spokesman said: “Six results will require further investigation, which is high at three per cent, but it is a result.

“One in 300 will have a potentially serious condition which will require ongoing lifestyle modification, treatment or surgery. That’s why screening is important.”

Kyle’s dad Ian said: “At least 12 young fit and healthy people die of undiagnosed heart conditions in the country every week, our son Kyle was one of them.

“He went to sleep one night in October 2011 and never woke up, he was just 18, there was nothing wrong with him. Whatever took Kyle was hiding.

“Sadly since that dreadful day a further three more young people have passed away in similar circumstances in the Hope Valley.

“The fundraising over the years have been for this goal and hopefully more screening days will follow.”

The village, the valley, and community supported the weekend with baking cakes and serving drinks for donations and over £1,000 was raised towards further screening days.

Ian added: “It was a very worthwhile successful weekend.”

Visit www.c-r-y.org.uk.