“Headline was ploy to discredit Leave march”

“Not welcome in Doncaster” – Nigel Farage blasted as pro-Brexit march heads to town, read a DFP headline.

This headline, gained from a minority supported view in favour of Remaining in the EU, shows a bias in the extreme. I am sure some Leave supporters would object to a visit by Mr Farage and this would hold more merit as a story.

I see this as a typical ploy to discredit the Leave March which is heading toward Doncaster.

‘Your job is to deliver news, granted. But this news must be balanced. Therefore, the Leave supporting borough must be represented. As yet Doncaster is represented by three Remain supporting MPs. Albeit Ms Flint has change her stance somewhat to represent her constituents.

When are you going to ask Mr Milliband and Ms Winterton to rise to the challenge of a by-election? As their views are so out of line with the people of Doncaster they’re no longer fit to represent.

As far as Farage is concerned where is your balance?

Or are you just another Guardian?

Mr Stewart

by email