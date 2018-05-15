'He looked red hot:' Fears for actor Tim Healy as he dons spacesuit in 70 degree heat for Still Open All Hours filming

Fans of actor Tim Healy have spoken of their fears for his health after he was spotted filming scenes for the new series of Still Open All Hours in Doncaster in a spacesuit in blazing temperatures.

The actor, who was left fighting for his life two years ago after falling ill while filming ITV show Benidorm, arrived back in Doncaster yesterday to begin filming of the fifth series of the BBC cornershop sitcom.

The star was left fighting for his life after being taken seriously ill in 2016.

But fans have expressed their fears after the Newcastle-born star, 66, was pictured filming scenes while dressed in a bulky white astronaut's suit as temperatures hit 70 degrees on the Balby set earlier today.

One fan said: "He looked red hot. It's been a very hot day and there's an actor who's not been in the best of health in a spacesuit."

Healy is among a host of famous faces who have returned to the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby for filming of the fifth series.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Johnny Vegas, Stephanie Cole and Sally Lindsay are filming at the set over the coming week.

Fans said the star looked red hot in the costume as temperatures climbed to 70 degrees.

In 2016, Healy was flown to hospital in Manchester from Spain after being taken ill during filming of the ITV favourite Benidorm.

Newspapers reported that the Newcastle-born star had been fighting for his life after falling ill more than a month ago.

He was written out of the ninth series of the show while he was treated for the undisclosed illness.

He plays Gastric in the revamped version of Open All Hours which now sees Granville running the corner shop previously run by his uncle Arkwright (Ronnie Barker).