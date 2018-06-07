Hayfield Art Group in Doncaster launches its first-ever annual exhibition

Hayfield Art Group is holding its first ever annual art exhibition.

The club, which meets at Hayfield School in Auckley, will have its work on show at New Hall, Bawtry, from 10am until 4pm on Saturday June 9, with artists also working at the venue.

Officials at the club expect it to be the first of many exhibitions.

A wide range of styles will be on show, all original work, and mainly in acrylics. Children will be catered for with crayons and paper

Refreshments will be available with proceeds going to the Aurora charity.