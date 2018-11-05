Haxey Hood pub plans rejected

Controversial plans to turn an Isle pub, one of those used to host the ancient tradition of the Haxey Hood, into housing have been unanimously rejected.

Councillors on North Lincolnshire Council's planning committee turned down the plans after unanimously voting that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on the village.

An application had been submitted by publican Paul Chapman to use land where the Duke William Hotel in Church Street, Haxey, to develop seven two-bedroom detached bungalows and a two-story detached house.

Despite a report to North Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee saying the plans met a need for local homes and there were other facilities which were capable of "meeting the day to day needs of the local community", councillors on the authority's planning committee, meeting at the Civic Centre in Scunthorpe, threw out the plans after unanimously voting that the proposal would have an adverse impact on the village.

Mick Grant, member of the planning committee said: "300 people turned up to a meeting in Haxey and said they do not want this," he said.

"Who are we to argue with them?"

The report added: “Whilst there are elements of the scheme that are not policy compliant, the proposal would contribute to the delivery of housing for which there is a clear need. "Presumption is therefore in favour of the development given the existing built form on site and the limited impact upon the street scene.”

The We Live Here – Haxey Community Group had pledged to keep fighting to save the closure and loss of the pub, fearing the loss of the pub would jeopardise the future of the historic Haxey Hood by leaving the number of pubs contesting the historic game, which dates from 1359, reduced to just two.

Posting on their Facebook page the We Live Here Haxey campaign group said: “The planning committee has refused the Duke William planning application great news for the village and the Haxey Hood”

Alan Holgate, from the We Live Here Haxey Community Group the group would like to see the pub invested in and brought into the 21st century so it can continue as a community asset.

As part of Mr Chapman’s application he submitted nine years of accounts to show the pub was no longer viable.

Mr Chapman declined to comment further following the decision .

