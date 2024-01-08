Haxey Hood 2024: Thousands enjoy mud, sweat and beers as ancient game hits 665th birthday

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the annual mud, sweat and beers of the annual Haxey Hood as the ancient game celebrated its 665th running.

Bumper crowds packed into the Isle of Axholme village on Saturday for the yearly contest which sees pubgoers from Haxey and neighbouring Westwoodside attempt to wrestle the Hood – a tube of leather – into their favoured watering hole.

The rough and tumble game has been running since 1359 and attracts fans from near and far every year.

The game is contested by three Haxey pubs – The King’s Arms, The Duke William and The Loco – and the Carpenters Arms in Westwoodside.

The Fool's Speech marks the start of this year's Haxey Hood.

And in a relatively quick and straightforward victory, it was The King’s Arms which claimed the win, seizing the Hood from last year’s winners, The Loco.