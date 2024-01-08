Haxey Hood 2024: Thousands enjoy mud, sweat and beers as ancient game hits 665th birthday
Bumper crowds packed into the Isle of Axholme village on Saturday for the yearly contest which sees pubgoers from Haxey and neighbouring Westwoodside attempt to wrestle the Hood – a tube of leather – into their favoured watering hole.
The rough and tumble game has been running since 1359 and attracts fans from near and far every year.
The game is contested by three Haxey pubs – The King’s Arms, The Duke William and The Loco – and the Carpenters Arms in Westwoodside.
And in a relatively quick and straightforward victory, it was The King’s Arms which claimed the win, seizing the Hood from last year’s winners, The Loco.
The pub now gets to display the Hood until New Year’s Eve ahead of the 2025 game on January 6.