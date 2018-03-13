Have your name inscribed on the wings of iconic Vulcan XH558

Aviation enthusiasts are being given the chance to have their names added to the wings of the iconic Vulcan XH558.

People are being asked to put their name forward as part of celebrations to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the XH558’S final RAF Flight in 1993.

Ina fitting tribute to one of the RAF’s longest-serving aircraft, the Vulcan to the Sky Trust has asked the public to place any chosen name on a set of plaques that will commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Vulcan XH558’s final flight with the RAF.

Dr Robert Pleming from Vulcan to the Sky Trust said: “Following her last RAF flight some people thought that they would never see Vulcan XH558 fly again. Fast-forward 14 years and after perhaps the most complex and demanding private aircraft restoration project ever completed – anywhere in the world, XH558 returned to the air once more in October 2007.

“The restoration allowed eight more years of incredible displays in front of millions of people. She took to the sky for the last time on October 28 2015 for her final flight.”

Names will be added permanently to the underside of Vulcan XH558’s Wing and each dedication comes with a personalised certificate that acts as a commemorative receipt for the requested donation of £30.

To secure a place on the plaque and to place your desired name on Vulcan XH558’s Wing visit www.vulcantothesky.org.