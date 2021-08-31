Have you heard the 'weird' siren that's been plaguing Doncaster residents?
Residents in a suburb of Doncaster have reported hearing a ‘weird’ mystery siren – that’s been going off for days.
A number of people living in the Town Moor area have spoken of hearing the alarm.
Asking for details on Facebook, one resident wrote: “Does anyone have any idea what that siren sound that’s been going off for days is? We live on Alderson Drive.
Another reported hearing the noise and said: “It’s intermittent and goes on til late. It’s going off so much and also late at night.”
Another post said: “I walked down Town Moor as it was very loud and annoying on Saturday and very high pitched!
"We think it was an alarm coming from the Deaf School site.
In reply, another poster wrote: “Really glad to see these messages. It's good to know other people can hear it. Thought there was something wrong with the electrics in our house.
“It’s a really weird sound, isn’t it?,” added another.