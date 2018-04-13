'Hammer man' e-fit released over South Yorkshire armed robbery in which staff member was assaulted

Officers investigating an armed robbery at a South Yorkshire rugby club in which a member of staff was assaulted have released an e-fit image of a man who is believed to have been carrying a hammer.

At around 8.45pm on Monday April 2, three men are said to have gone into Rotherham Rugby Club on Badsley Moor Lane and made demands for cash.

Two of the men were reportedly wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

The third man, pictured in the e-fit, is said to have been carrying a hammer.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, thin and wearing black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

A woman working at the club was assaulted by one of the men, who pushed her head against a wall.

The men left the club with a quantity of cash.

If you recognise the man in the e-fit, or have any information that could assist with the enquiry, officers want to hear from you.

Please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 939 of 2 April 2018.