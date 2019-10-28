Halloween Instagram photo competition launches
We want to see your brilliant costumes, spooky decorations and of course your pumpkin carvings.
We had over 300 entries for our first Instagram competition - the theme was autumn and the winner was @antcox78 who submitted a photo of his nephew playing in leaves at Cusworth Hall.
Thanks to its popularity we have decided to run more competitions - the next one will be themed Halloween.
The same rules apply - you need to be following the Free Press on Instagram to win.
Follow us here.
Tag your photos #freepresscomp and we will repost lots of them during Halloween week.
Winners will be judged by our proffesional photogrpahers and they will have their photos published in the Doncaster Free Press.
This competition will begin on October 28 and will be open until November 4.
Please do continue to share your wonderful photos with us on Instagram we love to feature local photographers on our account in between competitions.