IT inspired costume by @bambamcoley

Halloween Instagram competition winners announced

Check out these spooky costumes, brilliant pumpkin carvings and Halloween decorations.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:18 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:26 am

Thank you to everyone who entered our Halloween Instagram competition – we’re delighted by all your wonderful photos.

A selection of the photos entered has been picked by our professional photographers to appear in the Doncaster Free Press newspaper on Thursday, November 7.

The top nine photos were:

Baby Pennywise by @bambamcoley Spooky pumpkin by @simple.life.of.nature Barbie girl costume by @makeupbyellieann Halloween costumes by @ellandbellx Spooky woodland photoshoot by @believeinmagicimages Adorable Olivia's first Halloween by @sam_m_photography Eugene the goat by @the_goats_that_cud Brilliant Halloween costumes by @clarkey.twins.twice Dressed up pup by @yourorganicPT

Thank you to everyone who entered.

We have put together a selection of the winners and runners up for everyone to enjoy – click through to see all the Halloween photos.

We will be hosting a new competition soon- if you have an idea for a theme you can message us on Instagram @doncasterfp

1. IMG-8733.jpg

Baby pennywise by @bambamcoley

Photo: bambamcoley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Spooky Pumpkin

Spooky pumpkin by @simple.life.of.nature

Photo: simple.life.of.nature

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Barbie girl make up look by @makeupbyellieann

Barbie girl make up look by @makeupbyellieann

Photo: @makeupbyellieann

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Spooky costumes by @ellandbellx

Some brilliant costumes by @ellandbellx

Photo: @ellandbellx

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6