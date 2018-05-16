Hairdresser left ‘petrified’ by slippery customer in her salon

A hairdresser was left ‘petrified’ when she spotted an unexpected customer hiding behind a dresser in her salon - a snake.

Inspector Sara Jordan was called to the High Street, in Epworth, on Saturday May 12 by terrified staff at a hair salon.

Inspector Jordan said: “The snake was fairly shy and didn’t want to come out from behind a dresser.

“The woman who owns the salon was so scared she ran out of the shop and locked it up.

“She refused to go back inside until the snake was safely secured.

“She wouldn’t even come in with me and decided to wait outside on the other side of the road. She was really petrified so she must have had quite the fright when they first spotted the slithery customer.”

Inspector Jordan found the grass snake and confined him before contacting RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre for advice on where to release him. She then drove him to afield and set him free.

She added: “The snake took one look at me in the salon and decided to make a slither for it.

“But I was able to catch him and check him over before releasing him in a field nearby - a much better home for a grass snake that in a hair salon.”

Grass snakes are completely harmless to humans and pets.