Guinea pig lovers sought to help volunteer at Doncaster animal sanctuary

Cavy Corner, which has been caring for the furry friends for more than a decade, is on the hunt for helpers.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Cavy Corner guinea sanctuary is looking for some new volunteers.

"We are looking for someone who would be able to do the guinea pigs’ vegetable shopping once or twice a week.

Fancy working with guinea pigs in Doncaster?

"We get through a lot of veg here feeding all the guinea pigs!

"We are also looking for a handy person who would be able to do any maintenance jobs required in the caviary.

"Cavy Corner is fully run by volunteers, no one gets paid. Our volunteers range from young to old and everyone is supported by our friendly team.”

The organisation has been based in Bentley since 2008.

It rescues abused, abandoned, neglected and unwanted guinea pigs and in addition to taking in guineas with special needs either because of poor health or behavoural issues, the sanctuary nurses them back to good health and either provide a loving forever home at the sanctuary or to find the perfect family for them.

In the summer of 2014 Cavy Corner became a registered charity and in December 2014 it won the Doncaster Free Press Community Group of the Year award.

Two years later, the sanctuary was also awarded the prize for the Most Inspiring Organisation of the Year at the annual Doncaster CVS awards event.