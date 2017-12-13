Group of men threw cooking utensils and frying oil at each other after car crash near Doncaster chip shop

A group of men began throwing cooking utensils and frying oils at each other in a Doncaster chip shop after crashing their cars nearby.

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 12, it was reported a black Audi and black Volvo had been involved in a collision on Zetland Road.

Following the collision, the driver of the Volvo and four men from the Audi, entered Whitby's fish and chip shop and began throwing cooking utensils and frying oil, before making off.

The four men, believed to have been travelling in the Audi, are thought to have made off towards the town centre.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident after two members of the public sustained injuries.

Officers have

been making enquires in the area, reviewing CCTV and are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at The Old Fire Station, Leicester Avenue, Doncaster.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 384 of 12 December. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.