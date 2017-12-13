Green light for 66 'affordable' homes plan in Doncaster

Plans to build dozens of low cost homes on the sites of former Doncaster Council community buildings have been approved.

Artists impression of an afforable housing scheme on the former Cedar Adult Centre near Warde Avenue, Balby

Under proposals agreed by Doncaster Council's planning committee, 41 new 'affordable' homes will be build on the site of the former Conisbrough Social Education Centre on Old Road, Consibrough.

And another 25 will be constructed on the site of what was the Cedar Centre, on Warde Avenue, Balby.

The Conisbrough site will see new homes built on the site of a building that was closed in 2016, having previously been used as a facility people with learning disabilities.

It was knocked down in 2017, said council officer Mel Roberts. He added: "The scheme is designed to deliver affordable housing in a sustainable location."

He said under the new scheme, the site would be fronted by a crescent road which would form an 'attractive frontage to the development.

The houses would be close to existing playing fields, and would see 25 two bedroom homes, 10 three bedroom properties, two four bedroom houses and four two bedroom bungalows.

The scheme for Balby would see 14 two bedroom houses, four three bedroom houses, a four bedroom detached property and four two bedroom bungalows. The scheme includes a green area of open space at the back of the site.

The scheme replaces a building that was demolished recently after being closed in 2016.

Coun Mick Cooper asked of more trees could be planted as part of the scheme. Mr Roberts said there was a landscaping plan.