Green light for 190 homes at site of former Doncaster coal mine

The next phase of a scheme to build dozens of homes on a site surrounding a Doncaster coal mine has been approved by planning bosses.

Taylor Wimpey will start construction on 190 properties and connecting roads on land surrounding the former Rossington Colliery. Two smaller schemes have already been finalised.

Constructions bosses say the Torne Park development is part of a new mixed build to include retail, restaurants, a petrol station, a school and a community building.

The 190 units comprise of two, three and four bedroom properties with drives and garages.

Doncaster Council bosses have identified Rossington as a 'potential growth town' which will seek to accommodate around 1,200 homes.

Duncan Payne, from housing regneration firm Harworth PLC said: "Since the opening of the Great Yorkshire Way in early 2016, the construction of new homes at Torne Park has accelerated and the scheme is becoming an increasingly established residential location.

"Two residential phases have been sold and brought forward for residential development to date. The first land sale was to Harron Homes who have built out a 70-unit scheme known as Heatherfields. The second land sale was to Taylor Wimpey who are currently on-site progressing their 96-unit scheme known as Holly Hill.

"Further land sales are currently progressing to facilitate the construction of more new homes at Torne Park.

"Land has also been sold to Lidl who will construct a convenience store which will diversify the scheme and enhance the attractiveness of Torne Park as a place to live."