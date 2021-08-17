Green bin collections in Doncaster set to restart 'before end of month'

Green bin collections are due to restart in Doncaster.

Bin collections were suspended because of the ‘pingdemic’ which saw numerous workers having to self isolate.

A spokesman for Armthorpe Ward Labour Party: “It is hoped that the emptying of green bins will be restarted before the end of the month.

"The “pingdemic” will hopefully reduce following changes that mean double jabbed people no longer have to self isolate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is no legal responsibility to offer a green bin service.

"Some councils do but charge and some councils don’t have a service at all. In Doncaster we get it as an extra service.

"When staff are short priority collections are for black and blue bins only. Interestingly since people have been working from home the amount of rubbish in blue and black bins to be collected has increased by 20%.