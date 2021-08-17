Green bin collections in Doncaster set to restart 'before end of month'
Green bin collections in Doncaster are set to restart ‘before the end of the month,’ according to reports.
Bin collections were suspended because of the ‘pingdemic’ which saw numerous workers having to self isolate.
A spokesman for Armthorpe Ward Labour Party: “It is hoped that the emptying of green bins will be restarted before the end of the month.
"The “pingdemic” will hopefully reduce following changes that mean double jabbed people no longer have to self isolate.
"There is no legal responsibility to offer a green bin service.
"Some councils do but charge and some councils don’t have a service at all. In Doncaster we get it as an extra service.
"When staff are short priority collections are for black and blue bins only. Interestingly since people have been working from home the amount of rubbish in blue and black bins to be collected has increased by 20%.
"There are no plans to start charging residents for green bin collections in Doncaster.”