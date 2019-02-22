Greek theatre comedy play sweeps North Lincolnshire in Unmythable

Sketch comedy, cross dressing, stories and songs, will combine in a hilarious production sweeping through North Lincolnshire in March.

Out of Chaos Theatre Company presents Unmythable, a show that weaves all the greatest Greek myths into one unforgettable blend, as part of LiveLincs’ spring season of events.

Heroes, monsters and lustful Gods go head-to-head in a side splitting journey through some of the greatest stories ever told. The show, which won awards at Edinburgh Fringe, was a sellout on its European tour and is certain to be a hit with North Lincolnshire audiences.

The show is suitable for comedy lovers and theatregoers aged 12 and above.

It will be shown at Café Indiependent, Scunthorpe on Thursday March 7 at 8pm. For tickets, email info@cafeindiependent.org.uk.

Wroot Village Hall March 9, for tickets call 01302 771802 or 07912490323, Winterton All Saints Church, March 10, call 01724 734285.or rdshawyer@gmail.com email address.