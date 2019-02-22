Greek theatre comedy play sweeps North Lincolnshire in Unmythable

Out of Chaos Theatre Company presents Unmythable, as part of LiveLincs spring season
Sketch comedy, cross dressing, stories and songs, will combine in a hilarious production sweeping through North Lincolnshire in March.

Unmythable, a show that weaves all the greatest Greek myths into one unforgettable blend, as part of LiveLincs' spring season of events.

Heroes, monsters and lustful Gods go head-to-head in a side splitting journey through some of the greatest stories ever told. The show, which won awards at Edinburgh Fringe, was a sellout on its European tour and is certain to be a hit with North Lincolnshire audiences.

The show is suitable for comedy lovers and theatregoers aged 12 and above.

It will be shown at Café Indiependent, Scunthorpe on Thursday March 7 at 8pm. For tickets, email info@cafeindiependent.org.uk.
Wroot Village Hall March 9, for tickets call 01302 771802 or 07912490323, Winterton All Saints Church, March 10, call 01724 734285.or rdshawyer@gmail.com email address.