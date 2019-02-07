‘Greatest Dancer’ star helps Doncaster to dance on trampolines

Dance classes with a difference start this month at Flip Out Doncaster.

Doncaster’s largest trampoline park is offering a brand new experience, combining dance moves with trampoline skills, with help from a star of TV’s ‘The Greatest Dancer.’

Flip Mode Dance Squad sessions will begin later this month at Flip Out Doncaster, giving customers the chance to take up a new hobby and increase their fitness over a seven-week training course.

Led by local professional dance group Art of Palm, the weekly sessions include a one-hour dance class, followed by an optional one-hour free bounce to practice the skills learnt.

Pierre Lafayette-Marsh, the leader of Art of Palm, recently appeared on BBC TV’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ and encouraged Flip Out Doncaster to start classes which could blend dancing and trampolining.

There will be a free taster session next week to give aspiring dancers the chance to try out the course before it begins later this month.

Jamie Hardy, general manager at Flip Out Doncaster, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to unveil this new weekly activity, which will help keep people fit as well as having fun through into the spring.

“The goal will ultimately be to build our own ‘Dance Squad’ who will come along and perform at future Flip Out Donny events.

“Everyone who joins gets a free pair of trampoline grip socks, so do come along to our free taster session next Wednesday, February 13 at 4.30pm.

“Plus, anyone who bounces with us this month will receive a Bounce Back Card, giving them the chance to come back in March, show the card and bounce for just £6.95.”

Pierre, from Art of Palm, said: “It's going to be crazy. Come down to the free taster and join the new wave from the start!”

The new Dance Squad sessions are suitable for ages 6 and over, with classes costing £6 per person, per week, starting on Wednesday, February 27 at 4.30pm.

For more information about joining the classes call: 01302 595010, or message Flip Out Doncaster through Facebook: @flipoutdonny

Visit www.flipout.co.uk/doncaster to book.