Grants for ex-servicemen wanting to teach

Veterans in the Isle looking to become teachers will have access to a £40,000 bursary thanks to a new Government initiative

Council Leader, Councillor Rob Waltham has welcomed the new initiative that will be available from September 2018.

The bursaries of £40,000 will be available for ex-servicemen and women looking to retrain for a career in the classroom.

Councillor Rob Waltham welcomed the announcement as “a fantastic opportunity for veterans to share their unrivalled expertise and unique life experiences for the benefit of North Lincolnshire’s pupils.”

Universities across the country will offer the bursaries to veterans who have left full-time employment in the British Army, Royal Air Force or Royal Navy in the last five years.

The bursary has been developed as part of the Department for Education’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant – the nation’s promise to those who serve or who have served – and will be offered on priority undergraduate courses in biology, chemistry, computing, maths and modern foreign languages.

Councillor Rob Waltham added:“As a former teacher in further education, I know first-hand how teachers from different backgrounds and with a broad range of experiences can make a massive difference in shaping young lives.

“This new incentive will help veterans transition into the classroom, bringing with them their world-class skills, training and discipline.

“We have a number of veterans living in North Lincolnshire who might be looking for a new profession after leaving the armed forces. This bursary will give them the help they need to start a rewarding new career in teaching.”

The new bursary replaces the existing Troops to Teachers Programme, providing veterans with greater flexibility over their training but still providing the same level of support.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “Our ex-servicemen and women – who have already contributed so much to our country – have a wealth of experience and expertise that can be shared in the classroom, teaching pupils the knowledge they need to succeed alongside vital skills, such as leadership and self-discipline.”

The University of Brighton, which has delivered the Troops to Teachers Programme since 2013, has backed the move and will now draw on the experience of training 106 service-leavers to become fully-qualified teachers – with a further 96 trainees currently studying to deploy their skills in the classroom.

To find out more visit https://www.gov.uk/student-finance/who-qualifies