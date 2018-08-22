Grand opening of The Entertainer in Doncaster announced

The grand opening of a new toy shop in Doncaster has been announced.

Doncaster Frenchgate will welcome The Entertainer to the centre on September 1 with a host of characters, activities and giveaways.

It is the first Entertainer outlet to open in the town.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate General Manager, said: "“The store’s mission is ‘to be the best-loved toy shop – one child, one community at a time’ and we’re sure that an opening event featuring LEGO characters, competitions and lots of other fun activities will see them very quickly deliver on that mission at Frenchgate."

The first 20 families in the queue will be able to part in the lucky dip to receive a mystery pre-loaded gift card, with values ranging between £5.00 and £100.00.

A competition for the chance to win one of The Entertainer’s famous trolley dashes will also be ran. The lucky winner will get a 60-second free for all race around the shop to collect as many toys and games as possible.

VIP LEGO characters batman and Robin, face painters and a balloon modeller will all be there on the day.

Karen Ewing, Store Manager of The Entertainer said: “We are looking forward to bringing some fun to Frenchgate Shopping Centre and welcoming excited children through our doors.”