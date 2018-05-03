Gorgeous Toastie needs a new home

Experienced cat lovers are sought to take care of the gorgeous Toastie.

The male animal was taken into the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA after he was reported straying with an injured leg.

Toastie had a nasty cat bite abscess on his front left leg and he was given pain relief and antibiotics to get him back on the road to recovery. He also had a dodgy stomach so is on a special diet and medication which he may need to remain on.

A spokesman said: “Despite his initial worries and nervousness, once Toastie knows you and is comfortable in his surroundings, he is a lovely gent and always enjoys a fuss and a play. Being a cheeky young man, he can become easily over stimulated and this can cause him to swipe or nip out - he doesn’t mean any harm by it he just gets very over excited, very quickly. He also enjoys a gentle groom if he’s in the mood but he likes everything on Toasties terms - he can be a real diva.”

Officers are looking for an experienced cat home for Toastie, ideally people who are used to cheeky cats and where any children are older teens.

Contact Sheffield RSPCA on 0114 289 8050.