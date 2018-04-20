'Good old Doncaster hahaha:' Pop star Louis Tomlinson's reaction after hearing hometown is Britain's SEX capital

Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter after hearing how people in the town have the best sex in the UK, writing: "Good old Doncaster hahaha."

The One Direction star took to social media after hearing how a new survey named Doncaster as the best place in the country for sex.

Replying to a new story sharing details of the report, the singer was obviously proud of the town's number one status and wrote: "Good old Doncaster hahaha" to his 33 million followers.

READ MORE: Doncaster people have the best sex in the UK, new survey reveals

Yesterday, it was revealed that people from Doncaster have the best sex in the whole of Britain.

The survey said that people in the town scored highest for levels of sexual happiness with one in five (20%) marking themselves 10/10 for sexual fulfillment.

And overall, 75% of the adult residents of the town said their sex life was good.

The survey was drawn up by sex toy retailer Lovehoney.

Co-owner Richard Longhurst said: “Congratulations to the people from Doncaster who have the best sex in the UK - great news for Jeremy Clarkson and Louis Tomlinson.

“It is great that people in the UK are reporting such high levels of sexual satisfaction. All our research shows that couples with good sex lives also have high levels of personal happiness.”