Good news as highest food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:16 am
Turkuaz on Nether Hall Road was given a five star rating on December 16.
On the same day the Yorkshire Grey at Hall Gate received five stars and, on December 11, Skellow Road Fish Bar on Skellow Road also got top marks.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found during the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.