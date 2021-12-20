Good news as highest food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:16 am

Turkuaz on Nether Hall Road was given a five star rating on December 16.

On the same day the Yorkshire Grey at Hall Gate received five stars and, on December 11, Skellow Road Fish Bar on Skellow Road also got top marks.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a two out of five food hygiene rating

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Top marks for all three

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found during the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam Hoden